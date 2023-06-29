Wildfire smoke forces cancellation of local baseball games

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears have cancelled their game against the State College Spikes tonight due to air quality concerns throughout West Virginia.

General Manager Leighannn Sainato sent out the following email:

“Tonight’s game between the West Virginia Black Bears and the State College Spikes has been canceled out of an abundance of caution regarding air quality in the area. This decision was reached with the best interests of players, staff and fans in mind, in light of the possibility that the Air Quality Index (AQI) may worsen this evening.”

Further, Legion baseball games were cancelled tonight -

See more of what West Virginia looks like with the smoke and the cancellations in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.