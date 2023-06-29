Woman seeks answers after mausoleum fire closes building

GLASGOW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire left a building damaged at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery in Glasgow, and Karen Glover still can’t see her family and her husband whose remains are inside the closed mausoleum.

“We couldn’t decorate; we don’t know how much damage is inside,” Glover said.

The fire on May 6 broke out inside one area of the mausoleum at the cemetery. Glover said she has not been able to visit her husband at the cemetery.

“So, last week they tell me they are waiting on the insurance company so they can start doing any work on the building,” Glover said.

She said she worries about the structure of the cemetery, with no response from the cemetery’s management about the condition of the remains inside the building.

“How do they know there is no damage inside where the caskets are? Have they taken off the granite to see if there are any cracks or anything due to the fire?” Glover asked. “The structural engineer said it is completely just in the roof, but we are not getting any answers.”

Glover said she has received no response from the cemetery about when work will be completed. Her husband died as a result of COVID-19 more than two years ago, and she said she’d like to go visit him again.

“We have had Memorial Day, Father’s Day and now we have the 4th of July,” Glover said. “I would have been there to decorate or sit and meditate. It just makes you feel better.”

The company that owns the cemetery said they have no timetable on when mausoleum repairs will begin. They added that they are still waiting on the approval to proceed, but there is a garden outside the mausoleum where families can visit. A spokesperson also said the company will keep the families updated.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.