WVU Library returns overdue library books to their original homes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A recent donation of books to the West Virginia University Downtown Library included three overdue library books. One book was almost 120 years overdue.

Curator of Rare Books and Printed Resources Stewart Plein said the books had the checkout cards still in them.

Plein added none of these books were marked withdrawn. So, she decided to reach out to the libraries they came from.

She has been able to reunite two out of three books with their original owners.

One of those libraries was the New York Public Library, that she contacted through their website.

“I just received one of your books. It was last checked out in the 1900s. Would you like it back? They wrote me back immediately and said yes, we would,” Plein explained.

That book was Economic Principles of Consumption by Paul H. Nystrom and has been sent home.

The second book, An Elementary Treatise on Electricity by Maxwell, has been missing from the New Bedford Free Public Library for over a century.

“It was last checked out in 1903. So, it’s 2023 now, which is really, really great to be able to return the book that has been away from its home for so long,” she said.

Plein added after talking to someone at the library. She sent back the book.

“This was really an important book at the time because the light bulb had only been invented three years earlier. So, electricity was a very new thing,” she explained.

Plein said this was a whole new experience for her. She was glad that she could be part of these books’ homecoming.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.