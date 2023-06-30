5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - Training the Next Generation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism.

There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon.

In this installment of A Silent Crisis, we’re taking a closer look at training the next generation of first responders.

The volunteer shortage amongst first responders goes beyond West Virginia.

Around 70% of fire departments across the country rely on volunteers, and many of them are beginning to age out.

West Virginia’s State Fire Academy Director Mark Lambert says if action doesn’t start now, there will be serious issues down the road.

“We need a lot of volunteer firefighters. A lot of those guys and girls are getting up there in the years, like myself, and there’s got to be somebody coming up behind us to replace us. Without that, you’re going to have to revamp the whole system,” Lambert said.

That’s why the State Fire Academy, along with WVU Extension, hosts and annual Junior Firefighter Training Camp.

About 90 teens from eight different states took part in the camp this year.

Chris Butt drove 11 hours from Massachusetts to be there for the six-day camp.

“You know, it’s a dying profession. We’re losing people every year. We’re having trouble with staffing, so if you can get involved at a young age with your local department, do it. They need the help. They may not say it, but they need the help,” Butt said.

Lambert says he’s glad to see the dedication of these junior firefighters, but there needs to be more opportunities for them.

“There’s such a diminishing number of volunteers these days that we need younger people into the system in a bad way,” Lambert said.

Many of the junior firefighters already have family backgrounds in the fire service, but there are some, like Natalie Wills, of Mannington, that got involved in other ways.

“My chief has been my bus driver, so he kept pushing me to get more and more involved. Some of the stories he’d talk about, the close calls he’s been in, it’s always been interesting to hear, especially since he’s still here,” Wills said.

The Deputy US Fire Administrator, Tonya Hoover, was also at the camp. She calls camps like this “Boots on the Ground” interaction, and that’s part of what helped her get involved in firefighting when she was a teen.

“I think there are opportunities we, across the country, should be grabbing a hold of each other’s models and figuring out what works in our community where can we get the interest,” Hoover said.

Hoover says part of what impressed her about this camp was how so many different agencies worked together pooling resources, like money and equipment to make it happen.

On top of that, many firefighters from several departments volunteered their time to teach the next generation.

Hoover says collaboration like this can help a camp get grants.

“We’ve got millions and millions of dollars needed, and you don’t have millions available, so it’s very competitive. I think the more people can bulk their efforts together, I think they’re more successful,” Hoover said.

Another strategy the camp has found success in is reaching potential recruits through social media.

The camp posts videos of the training on its YouTube channel, and that’s how a lot of the junior firefighters hear about them.

“I think that interest and understanding is different. I think that we as the fire service need to capture what we do and the benefit to a generation and think outside the box,” Hoover said.

Hoover says it’s hard to recruit people when they may have a hard time seeing themselves running into a burning building, but that’s why it’s important to show there’s a way for everyone to help volunteer, like education on fire safety.

“We don’t make anybody do anything they don’t want to do. If they don’t want to climb a ladder, we don’t make them,” Lambert said.

Camps like this, while serious, can also be fun and build camaraderie, and Wills says the lessons will go a long way.

“Every single training we’ve done, you will use at one point or another, so everything here is important to remember and utilize,” Wills said.

While some may opt to go down a different path, Lambert says he’s proud to have helped so many find their calling.

“My favorite part is hearing about the success stories we have and the kids that went on and whether they went on and joined the military, the fire department, or whatever they did,” Lambert said.

While these junior firefighters still have a lot to learn, they’re eager to help make a change.

“I feel much more prepared to be able to volunteer and help my community, and I’m ready to come back next year,” Wills said.

