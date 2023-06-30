Bridgeport Post 68 defeats Morgantown Post 2 in close game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Post 68 took down Morgantown Post 2 in a tight battle tonight, winning 2-1 after going ahead in the first inning.

Bridgeport scored early in the game and held Morgantown to no hits through 6 innings from pitchers Rowen Michaelis and Dylan Duvall - but Morgantown ruined the no-hitter with 2 doubles in the 7th.

That cut the lead to one run, but Duvall was able to close the game out and secure a state-best 18th win for Bridgeport.

