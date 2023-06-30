Bruce Irvin will be inducted to WVU Football Hall of Fame as part of 2023 Class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mountaineer legend will return home to the place where he belongs this fall, as Bruce Irvin will be inducted to the West Virginia Football Hall of Fame.

Irvin announced that he would be a part of the 2023 class on his Twitter, and will return to West Virginia 12 years after leading the Mountaineers to their famed 2011-12 season, culminating in an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson.

Irvin had 22.5 sacks in his 2 years with the Mountaineers, and is widely seen as one of the greatest defensive players in WVU football history.

He and the remaining members of the class (who have not been officially announced) will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on September 23rd.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.