Buckhannon Upshur football prepares to push for a playoff spot for first time in 7 years

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - As Buckhannon Upshur reaches the end of their three-week summer practice period, we spoke to BU Head Coach Zach Davis about the state of the program and the goals for the team this year.

The Bucs haven’t reached the playoffs since 2016, but last year, the team finished 5-5, and Coach Zach Davis says that they “are on the right path” ahead of the fall.

See more on the team and their preparation for the upcoming season in the video above.

