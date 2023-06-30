Camper being towed by truck flips, shuts down lane of I-79

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash has shut down one lane of I-79 in Harrison County on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash near mile marker 116 southbound on I-79 at around 12:07 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say a camper being towed by a truck flipped. One lane is shut down as of this article’s publication as crews work to clean up the accident scene.

No injuries were reported in the accident, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

