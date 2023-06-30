Camper being towed by truck flips, shuts down lane of I-79

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash has shut down one lane of I-79 in Harrison County on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash near mile marker 116 southbound on I-79 at around 12:07 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say a camper being towed by a truck flipped. One lane is shut down as of this article’s publication as crews work to clean up the accident scene.

No injuries were reported in the accident, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) William Lewis, Patrick Hillery, and David Gibson
3 men charged after pound of meth found in car in Bridgeport
MFD responds to traumatic fall incident in downtown Morgantown
MFD: 1 traumatically injured after falling between buildings
Emergency repairs to close portion of I-79 in Harrison County
Michelle Belton
Fairmont woman crashes car with 2 unrestrained children inside, police say
Brittany Malcomb
Glenville woman overdoses on heroin with children in home, police say

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice
West Virginia ends fiscal year $1.8B over estimate
West Virginia ends fiscal year $1.8B over estimate
West Virginia ends fiscal year $1.8B over estimate
Emergency repairs to close portion of I-79 in Harrison County
FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.
Gas prices considerably lower than last Fourth of July holiday