City of Bridgeport auctions off plow truck for nearly $30K

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport recently auctioned off more than 20 items online, including a plow truck from the Bridgeport Fire Department.

The vehicle was sold “as is” and drew dozens of bidders.

When the auction closed at 7 p.m. on June 14, it sold for nearly $30,000.

Bridgeport Finance Director Sharon Hinkle says the city received $27,200 from the auction.

“I’m absolutely pleased with what we got for it,” said Chief Phil Hart. “We’ll use those funds to help assist in the purchase of a new truck to replace that one.”

Several other items were also auctioned off, including four portable basketball hoops, a CNC milling machine, bookshelves, and wireless backup cameras.

In the previous auction, the city auctioned off an ambulance with a blown motor for $66,000 and two motorcycles for a combined $16,100.

Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton has said auctions are required by state law on surplus property and that this online option satisfies the state requirement.

The city also posts legal advertisements locally showing what is up for auction as well as the listing of the Web site where anyone can register to participate.

