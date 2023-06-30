Daniel Everett Sanson, 75, of Fairview passed away in his home on Thursday, June 29, 2023. He was born in Fairmont, West Virginia on August 27, 1947, a son of the late Everett Sanson and Josephine Fleming.

Daniel graduated from East Fairmont High School and was a Navy Veteran that served during Vietnam. He retired as a Coal Miner with Consol Energy after many years of service. He loved riding his Harley when he had the time and was a volunteer firefighter with Fairview Fire Department.

He is survived by his loving wife Judy King, his son Michael (Patricia Stokley) Sanson of Lexington, Kentucky and two grandchildren, Mackenzie Stokley and Stephen Stokley of Lexington, Kentucky and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Friday, July 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Matt Holbert officiating. A burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Council assisted by the Navy.

Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to assist the Sanson Family with the arrangements.

