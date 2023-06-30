DHHR to begin accepting School Clothing Allowance applications

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV/WVVA) - Beginning July 1, West Virginians will have the chance to see $200 to put toward clothing for the upcoming school year.

Some West Virginia families will automatically receive a school clothing allowance, including the following:

Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance.

Parents or guardians of children in foster care.

Children ages 4-18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the Federal Poverty Level.

Families who received a school clothing allowance in 2022, along with having Medicaid coverage, are expected to receive an application in the mail as well, according to the DHHR.

Income verification is required along with an application. For a family of four, income can not exceed $3,007 to remain eligible.

Below are the income limits for the School Clothing Allowance Program for 2023:

No. of Persons in Household Monthly Income Limit 1 $1,473 2 $1,984 3 $2,495 4 $3,007 5 $3,518 6 $4,029 7 $4,541 8 $5,052 9 $5,564 10 $6,076 Each additional person +$512

Applications are set to close on July 31st. Those interested in applying for the program can do-so here, or call DHHR at (877) 716-1212.

