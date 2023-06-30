Distracted driving laws updated, include harsher penalties

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s distracted driving laws have been updated and include harsher penalties.

During this year’s legislative session, the Robin Ames Memorial Act was passed. It outlaws any type of wireless electronic device, including cell phones and tablets.

It also creates stricture penalties for anyone who injures or kills someone while driving distracted.

The legislation, which went into effect on June 9, honors Robin Ames.

Ames was riding a bicycle when she was hit and killed by a distracted driver in Preston County in February 2020.

With the updated law comes harsher penalties. Causing death while distracted is now considered negligent homicide while injuring someone is a misdemeanor. Injuring someone comes with a penalty of up to 120 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

