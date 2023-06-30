Drew Zundell selected as Gatorade WV Track and Field Player of the Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Drew Zundell, a junior from University High School, was selected as the Gatorade West Virginia Track and Field Player of the Year today.

Drew completed a magnificent season with two championships at the state finals in Charleston - he won the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:08.44, and won the 4x800 meter relay with his team on a 7:53.44 mark.

Congratulations to Drew! See more about his season and future in the video above.

