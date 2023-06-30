Emergency repairs close lane of I-79 in Mon County, major delays expected

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say emergency roadway repair has shut down a portion of I-79 South in Monongalia County.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow lane of I-79 South at mile marker 156 has been shut down for emergency roadway repair.

Officials say the roadway will not reopen until Friday, July 14.

Major delays are expected, and motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

This is not the only place on I-79 where major delays are expected. I-79 North in Harrison County at mile marker 10 will also shut down for emergency roadway repair. It will shut down at 9 p.m. on Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Emergency repairs to close portion of I-79 in Harrison County

