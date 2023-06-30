Family speaks out after missing woman’s remains found

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - After two years, Kandi Gonzalez’s body was found, with an answer her family wishes was different.

Kandi’s mom, Betty Dixon, is just one family member who wishes the ongoing case took a turn in a different direction.

You know I can look at all these and remember all the great times and the fun times that we had, but we’ll never talk about them again.

Investigators said Kandi was last seen on Abbott Creek Road in June 2021, and now her family is finally starting to get some answers.

Kandi’s cousin, Jennifer Cline, expressed what she wishes really happened yesterday after Kandi’s remains were identified.

The remains were found, ya know we were hoping someone would get closure, but obviously we didn’t want it to be us. ... we can now focus on getting justice for Kandi, and figuring out, ya know, what happened.

Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating the case.

