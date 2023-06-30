Firefighter injured fighting structure fire in Green Valley

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Green Valley, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Green Valley-Glenwood volunteer firefighter was transported with minor injuries to Princeton Hospital while fighting a structure fire in Green Valley.

The fire department was dispatched to a structure fire near the Grant’s on Maple Acers Road around 7:15, Thursday evening.

When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed. It took firefighters 50 minutes to bring this blaze under control.

Fire Chief David Thompson says this was an abandoned home that was not hooked up to any power. It also has been the recent site of suspected illegal issues.

“Now It’s all under investigation. We haven’t had time to look at it. We do know there is no power in it and there’s nobody living here. And there has been some illegal issues going on.”

The fire remains under investigation.

