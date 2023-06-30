First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two ladies from the Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4 on Friday.

They demonstrated how to style baby hairs and talked about specific techniques used to style baby hairs, products used to style baby hairs, and other services offered at the beauty college.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

