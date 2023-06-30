FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms likely this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many folks probably have outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, but those plans might get soiled thanks to the ongoing potential for severe storms all weekend. It’s impossible to pinpoint exactly where and when these storms will arise, but it’s good to be prepared and to continuously check forecasts. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

