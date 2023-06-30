FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms likely this weekend

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire area under a Slight Risk for severe weather.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many folks probably have outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, but those plans might get soiled thanks to the ongoing potential for severe storms all weekend. It’s impossible to pinpoint exactly where and when these storms will arise, but it’s good to be prepared and to continuously check forecasts. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) William Lewis, Patrick Hillery, and David Gibson
3 men charged after pound of meth found in car in Bridgeport
MFD responds to traumatic fall incident in downtown Morgantown
MFD: 1 traumatically injured after falling between buildings
Camper being towed by truck flips, shuts down lane of I-79
Emergency repairs to close portion of I-79 in Harrison County
Michelle Belton
Fairmont woman crashes car with 2 unrestrained children inside, police say

Latest News

First Alert Event
Hazy Conditions Continuing and First Alert Weather Event this Weekend
severe storms fawd
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible this holiday weekend
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible on Saturday
First Alert Event for Saturday, July 1, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible on Saturday