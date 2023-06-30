Gas prices considerably lower than last Fourth of July holiday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With more than 50 million people estimated to be traveling for the Fourth of July holiday, gas prices are more than $1.40 cheaper on average compared to last year in West Virginia, according to AAA.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline on June 30, 2023 in West Virginia is $3.40. Compared to last year, the price is considerably lower than last year’s average of $4.82.

Meanwhile, diesel fuel is more than $2 cheaper compared to this time last year. The current average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in West Virginia is $3.81, down from $5.95 last year.

Compared to the national average, AAA says gasoline and diesel fuel in West Virginia are both cheaper. Nationally, the price of gasoline is $3.54, down from last year’s average of $4.86. Last year, diesel fuel was more than the national average of $5.77, but this year it is about five cents cheaper than the national average.

Locally, AAA reports the following average gas prices for counties in our area:

Harrison County: $3.35

Marion County: $3.37

Lewis County: $3.17

Upshur County: $3.38

Randolph County: $3.31

Tucker County: $3.58

Barbour County: $3.33

Doddridge County: $3.47

Taylor County: $3.29

Gilmer County: $3.50

Ritchie County: $3.46

Webster County: $3.40

Monongalia County: $3.47

Hardy County: $3.49

Preston County: $3.51

Pocahontas County: $3.38

