Gas prices considerably lower than last Fourth of July holiday

FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.
FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With more than 50 million people estimated to be traveling for the Fourth of July holiday, gas prices are more than $1.40 cheaper on average compared to last year in West Virginia, according to AAA.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline on June 30, 2023 in West Virginia is $3.40. Compared to last year, the price is considerably lower than last year’s average of $4.82.

Meanwhile, diesel fuel is more than $2 cheaper compared to this time last year. The current average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in West Virginia is $3.81, down from $5.95 last year.

Compared to the national average, AAA says gasoline and diesel fuel in West Virginia are both cheaper. Nationally, the price of gasoline is $3.54, down from last year’s average of $4.86. Last year, diesel fuel was more than the national average of $5.77, but this year it is about five cents cheaper than the national average.

Locally, AAA reports the following average gas prices for counties in our area:

  • Harrison County: $3.35
  • Marion County: $3.37
  • Lewis County: $3.17
  • Upshur County: $3.38
  • Randolph County: $3.31
  • Tucker County: $3.58
  • Barbour County: $3.33
  • Doddridge County: $3.47
  • Taylor County: $3.29
  • Gilmer County: $3.50
  • Ritchie County: $3.46
  • Webster County: $3.40
  • Monongalia County: $3.47
  • Hardy County: $3.49
  • Preston County: $3.51
  • Pocahontas County: $3.38

