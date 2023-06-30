Hazy Conditions Continuing and First Alert Weather Event this Weekend

Canadian wildfire smoke and severe thunderstorm chances for the holiday weekend
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A very busy forecast going into this holiday weekend for the Fourth of July. We have been seeing more smoke from Canadian wildfires this week making our air considered hazardous to everyone if outside for too long, and we now also have chances for severe storms happening from tonight throughout the weekend. The Storm Prediction Center has NCWV in the “slight risk” category for severe weather both tomorrow and Sunday. This warrants a First Alert Event for these chances as many people will be out for the holiday weekend. Michael Moranelli breaks everything down in your First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) William Lewis, Patrick Hillery, and David Gibson
3 men charged after pound of meth found in car in Bridgeport
MFD responds to traumatic fall incident in downtown Morgantown
MFD: 1 traumatically injured after falling between buildings
Michelle Belton
Fairmont woman crashes car with 2 unrestrained children inside, police say
Emergency repairs to close portion of I-79 in Harrison County
Brittany Malcomb
Glenville woman overdoses on heroin with children in home, police say

Latest News

severe storms fawd
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible this holiday weekend
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible on Saturday
First Alert Event for Saturday, July 1, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible on Saturday
5-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Monday, July 3, 2023.
Warm, sunny Thursday, rain chances this weekend