Hazy Conditions Continuing and First Alert Weather Event this Weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A very busy forecast going into this holiday weekend for the Fourth of July. We have been seeing more smoke from Canadian wildfires this week making our air considered hazardous to everyone if outside for too long, and we now also have chances for severe storms happening from tonight throughout the weekend. The Storm Prediction Center has NCWV in the “slight risk” category for severe weather both tomorrow and Sunday. This warrants a First Alert Event for these chances as many people will be out for the holiday weekend. Michael Moranelli breaks everything down in your First Alert Forecast.

