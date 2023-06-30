House Call: Summer Safety - Fireworks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Dr. Mary-Ann Phillips, a pediatrician at Pediatric Associates, talks about what you need to know about summer safety.

1). How safe are fireworks for children?

The Fourth of July can be a fun time with great memories; however, you never want to allow children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—that is hot enough to melt some metals. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet or touching body parts.

2). How likely are firework injuries among children?

It’s imperative that consumers know the risks involved in using fireworks, so injuries and tragedies can be prevented. A new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission finds significant upward trend of 25 percent in fireworks-related injuries. About 32 percent of these injuries were burns.

Children between the ages of 5 and 9 are more than twice as likely to be injured by fireworks, than when compared to other age groups. In fact, children accounted for more than one-quarter or 26% of all fireworks injuries. Most of these injuries are due to sparklers.

3). What is the safest and best way to enjoy fireworks display?

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays. You do not have to search far to find numerous professional fireworks events in our region.

If you plan to attend public fireworks display with your child, make sure that you seek a safe location that is far enough away from the loudest sound-producing source. The noise from fireworks can be harmful to your hearing. It is possible to lose some of your hearing after a few minutes around fireworks, as the sound can reach levels ranging from 140 to 160 decibels. Use adequate hearing protection such as earplugs. You can protect your child’s hearing and still do the things he or she enjoys.

From all of us at United Hospital Center, we wish you a happy and safe Fourth of July!

