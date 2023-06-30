Jackie Earl Bleigh

Jackie Earl Bleigh, 75, of Crawford, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Jackie was born in Gassaway on June 8, 1948, a son of the late James Edward and Bernice A. Knicely Bleigh. In addition to his parents, Jackie was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Marie Thompson Bleigh; three brothers: Terry, Harold, and Sherill “Shorty” Bleigh; and one sister, Jeannie Bleigh-Chumney.

Jackie is survived by three children: Connie Barnette and companion, Rob Bowyer, of Roanoke, Donna Hall and husband, Randy, of Walkersville, and David Bleigh and companion, Jennifer Riffle, of Crawford; seven grandchildren: Cody Bleigh and wife, Ashley, Preston Barnette, Sara Bleigh, Nick Riffle, Tyler Riffle, Christopher Hall, and Aaron Hall; four great-grandchildren: Raylynn Bleigh, Brantley Bleigh, Bailee Bleigh, and Brody Bleigh; one brother, Charles Bleigh and wife, Sharon, of Buckhannon; and several nieces and nephews.

Jackie worked as a Laborer at the Brick Plant in Weston and Bowyer Logging for a number of years. He retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways District 7 Maintenance Division after 42 years of employment. Jackie was a Christian by faith and enjoyed working on his farm, gardening, and watching westerns. Jackie’s family meant everything to him. His most treasured moments were spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Jackie to Wimer Cemetery and mailed to c/o Imogene Wimer, 5 Straight Fork, Crawford, WV 26343.

Family and friends will gather at Clutter Funeral Home-Alkire Chapel located at 190 Wildcat Rd. in Ireland from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Monday, July, 3, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12 p.m. on Monday in the Alkire Funeral Chapel with Pastor Earl Cayton officiating. A Private Inurnment will be held at a later date at Wimer Cemetery in Rock Cave.

We, at Clutter Funeral Home-Alkire Chapel, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jackie Earl Bleigh. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClutterFuneralHome.com.

