Janitor turns off lab freezer because of ‘annoying alarms,’ destroys decades of research

The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it...
The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.(fstop123/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, N.Y. (CNN) - More than 20 years of scientific research is down the drain.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York says a janitor turned off a lab freezer after hearing multiple “annoying” alarms.

Decades of research, including cell cultures and specimens were ruined.

According to the school, the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.

The school says a safety lock box had been installed around the freezer’s outlet and socket. So, the janitor flipped the circuit breaker, turning the freezer off.

The school is suing the janitor’s employer, Daigle Cleaning Systems, for more than $1 million in damages and legal fees.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute blames the company, not the contracted worker himself, claiming it failed to properly train and supervise him.

The institute says a janitor should be trained to not try to fix an electrical issue.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) William Lewis, Patrick Hillery, and David Gibson
3 men charged after pound of meth found in car in Bridgeport
MFD responds to traumatic fall incident in downtown Morgantown
MFD: 1 traumatically injured after falling between buildings
Camper being towed by truck flips, shuts down lane of I-79
Emergency repairs to close portion of I-79 in Harrison County
Michelle Belton
Fairmont woman crashes car with 2 unrestrained children inside, police say

Latest News

5 News Investigates: A silent crisis
5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - Training the Next Generation
5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - Training the Next Generation
3 men charged after pound of meth found in car in Bridgeport
Emergency repairs close lane of I-79 in Mon County, major delays expected
Gas prices considerably lower than last Fourth of July holiday