JJ Wetherholt makes WVU history as unanimous All-American and makes Team USA Collegiate roster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - JJ Wetherholt has written more records for West Virginia today, as he was selected to the United States Collegiate Baseball roster and chosen as the first unanimous first-team All-American in WVU team history.

First, Wetherholt made the Team USA roster after participating in a training camp this week - during 4 intrasquad games, he hit a 2-run home run and placed an RBI single. The 3 RBIs tied him for 3rd-most on the training camp roster.

He will take part in a 5 game series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30 - July 12.

Wetherholt was also selected by D1 Baseball as a first-team All-American today - he has now been selected as a first-team All-American by all 7 major baseball publications.

