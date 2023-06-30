Kassi Marie Elza, 34, a resident of Morgantown, passed unexpectedly from this life June 24, 2023, in Morgantown.

Kassi was born Thursday, April 13, 1989, in Elkins, a daughter of Michael Carl Elza and Tonya Lee Weese Elza of Elkins.

Also left to cherish Kassi’s memory are two children, Dominic Michael Koontz of Elkins and Sofia Marie Louden, two brothers, Michael Carl Elza, II, and Adam Christopher Elza, both of Elkins, maternal grandparents, Keith and Jeannie Weese of Elkins, paternal grandparents, Max L. Elza and wife, Sandra Jean, of Elkins, one uncle, Kevin Elza, four aunts, Punkin Ends, Rhonda Weese, Sonya Barclay, and Misty Johnston, great aunts and uncles, Barbara Weese, Brenda and Norris Weese, and Tom Hensil, her longtime companion, Brandon Louden, and several other extended family members.

Preceding Kassi in death was her paternal grandmother, Mary M. Currence Elza and her brother, Justin Michael Elza.

Kassi was a graduate of Elkins High School with the class of 2007, and she had served with the United States Army. She had worked for Teletech as a telemarketer and for Gabriel Brothers. She was a cheerful person with an infectious smile who enjoyed life and God. She enjoyed walking, hiking, riding bikes, and cookouts. Kassi was a very social person and loved spending time with her kids. She loved her family, especially her kids, and she often referred to Dominic as her “rock” and Sofia as her twin.

Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home on Monday, July 3, 2023, from 12PM until 2PM, the funeral hour. Preaching Minister Jason Brandon will officiate, and interment will follow at Mountain State Memorial Gardens in Gilman.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.