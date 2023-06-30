Local Love: How Makayla Beam’s artwork celebrates her hometown

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) -Makayla Beam found a passion for painting and has a deep love for her hometown.

Now she’s using her art as a way to express her love to the place she calls home. That’s one of the reasons why she decided to make this mural.

“I remember waitressing at Main Street Cafe when Stephanie Hamrick owned it, and Ruth and Charlie would come in. They knew I was good at painting, and they’d be like “One day after you go to college you have to come back and do a mural,” and I was like “okay I will.” Then I went to college, and now I’m doing it.”

Beam said so many young people are leaving West Virginia, and she wants to break that stereotype and help bring more people back.

Ruth Straley is the mayor of Jane Lew.

She said Makayla is the best example of someone leaving and coming back to help better her hometown.

“It is the most wonderful gift to the town of Jane Lew. She is proof that the young people of today, they do care about their hometowns and where they came from, and I mean I think it’s great that she’s doing this.”

Word of Makayla’s mural has quickly spread around town, and she’s become an inspiration to the community.

But to Makayla, this mural is so special because her grandfather was the one to teach her how to paint. She’s thrilled to have this opportunity and extremely grateful for the support she’s received from her hometown.

“Really empowering, and also heartwarming, and emotional. My grandpa was the one who taught me how to paint, and he died a year ago. So, it was really hard to paint after that.”

You can find Beams mural right across from the Laundromat on Main Street in Jane Lew.

