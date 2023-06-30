Mount Hope man charged following search warrant execution

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jeffery Lynn Kincaid, 59, of Mount Hope, has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver.

Kincaid has been under investigation for selling Methamphetamine, Heroin, Fentanyl and Cocaine. The Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force served a search warrant on his residence, and during the search two firearms were located along with $12,800.00 in US Currency. Marijuana, Crystal Methamphetamine, suspected Heroin, Xanax pills and Suboxone was also found during the search.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

