Mount Hope man charged following search warrant execution

Jeffery Lynn Kincaid
Jeffery Lynn Kincaid(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jeffery Lynn Kincaid, 59, of Mount Hope, has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver.

Kincaid has been under investigation for selling Methamphetamine, Heroin, Fentanyl and Cocaine. The Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force served a search warrant on his residence, and during the search two firearms were located along with $12,800.00 in US Currency. Marijuana, Crystal Methamphetamine, suspected Heroin, Xanax pills and Suboxone was also found during the search.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) William Lewis, Patrick Hillery, and David Gibson
3 men charged after pound of meth found in car in Bridgeport
MFD responds to traumatic fall incident in downtown Morgantown
MFD: 1 traumatically injured after falling between buildings
Emergency repairs to close portion of I-79 in Harrison County
Michelle Belton
Fairmont woman crashes car with 2 unrestrained children inside, police say
Brittany Malcomb
Glenville woman overdoses on heroin with children in home, police say

Latest News

Emergency repairs to close portion of I-79 in Harrison County
FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.
Gas prices considerably lower than last Fourth of July holiday
Distracted driving laws updated, include harsher penalties
PSC suspends utility rate increase from Mon Power until March 2024
Alderson Broaddus board president resigns