New premium area at WVU Coliseum under construction

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new premium area for Mountaineer Athletic Club members is in the works on the concourse level of the WVU Coliseum.

The premium club, which has not yet been officially named, will provide more premium space for Mountaineer Athletic Club members at the WVU Coliseum when it is completed.

Officials say it will also serve as the daily training table area for all Mountaineer student athletes, except football, and can be used as a banquet and hospitality area.

Simon Dover, executive senior associate athletics director and chief financial officer for Mountaineer athletics, said the current project took three years to plan.

With construction underway, officials hope to have the facility operational in time for men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

Officials say the new club will be one of the largest venues in Morgantown to host banquets, birthday parties, weddings and other special events with its ability to accommodate as many as 350 to 400 people.

