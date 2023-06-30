Police: Detroit man drives teen to motel, sexually assaults her

STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Michigan man has been charged after officers say he drove a teen to a motel and sexually assaulted her.

On Wednesday, June 28, 33-year-old Jason Johnson, of Detroit, Michigan, drove a 15-year-old girl to a motel in Star City and booked a room at around 7:30 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say Johnson then took the teen to the motel room and sexually assaulted her before leaving her at the motel.

Johnson has been charged with third-degree sexual assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.