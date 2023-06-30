Police: Detroit man drives teen to motel, sexually assaults her

Jason Johnson
Jason Johnson(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Michigan man has been charged after officers say he drove a teen to a motel and sexually assaulted her.

On Wednesday, June 28, 33-year-old Jason Johnson, of Detroit, Michigan, drove a 15-year-old girl to a motel in Star City and booked a room at around 7:30 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say Johnson then took the teen to the motel room and sexually assaulted her before leaving her at the motel.

Johnson has been charged with third-degree sexual assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) William Lewis, Patrick Hillery, and David Gibson
3 men charged after pound of meth found in car in Bridgeport
MFD responds to traumatic fall incident in downtown Morgantown
MFD: 1 traumatically injured after falling between buildings
Emergency repairs to close portion of I-79 in Harrison County
Michelle Belton
Fairmont woman crashes car with 2 unrestrained children inside, police say
Brittany Malcomb
Glenville woman overdoses on heroin with children in home, police say

Latest News

Tyler Carroll was seriously injured after being hit along I-79 South near mile marker 59 around...
Emergency repairs close lane of I-79 in Mon County, major delays expected
Air Quality Advisory remains in effect due to Canadian wildfire smoke
Gov. Justice provides update on splitting DHHR into three departments
Cancer patients to receive legal assistance in WVU Cancer Institute partnership
pact act