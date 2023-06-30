Public Service Commission suspends utility rate increase from Mon Power/Potomac Edison until March 2024

Mon Power.
Mon Power.(WDTV)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After receiving multiple petitions to intervene, the Public Service Commission suspended Mon Power/Potomac Edison’s proposed rate increase through March 26, 2024.

The proposed increase would raise residential rates by 15%, commercial by 12.5%, industrial by 9.4% and street lighting by 17.2%.

This totaled an approximately 13% rate increase overall.

The groups who intervened include West Virginia Community Advancement and Development, West Virginia Energy Users Group, Longview Power, Citizens Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia.

Mon Power/PE were asked to work with Public Service Commission staff and others to create a procedural schedule for further proceedings by July 7.

This schedule includes deadline for completion of discovery, deadline for submission of any joint stipulation reached by the parties, a deadline of no later than December 22, 2023 for rebuttal testimony. Evidentiary hearings will run from January 24, 2024 to January 26, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Malcomb
Glenville woman overdoses on heroin with children in home, police say
New restaurant opens at Meadowbrook Mall
MFD responds to traumatic fall incident in downtown Morgantown
MFD: 1 traumatically injured after falling between buildings
Owen Schmitt presented Unclaimed Property check
Former WVU, NFL player presented Unclaimed Property check
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | June 29, 2023
Spelunker NSS
National Speleological Society meets in Elkins
National Speleological Society meets in Elkins for conference
VA Medical Center holding a claims clinic for veterans