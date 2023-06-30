Public Service Commission suspends utility rate increase from Mon Power/Potomac Edison until March 2024

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After receiving multiple petitions to intervene, the Public Service Commission suspended Mon Power/Potomac Edison’s proposed rate increase through March 26, 2024.

The proposed increase would raise residential rates by 15%, commercial by 12.5%, industrial by 9.4% and street lighting by 17.2%.

This totaled an approximately 13% rate increase overall.

The groups who intervened include West Virginia Community Advancement and Development, West Virginia Energy Users Group, Longview Power, Citizens Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia.

Mon Power/PE were asked to work with Public Service Commission staff and others to create a procedural schedule for further proceedings by July 7.

This schedule includes deadline for completion of discovery, deadline for submission of any joint stipulation reached by the parties, a deadline of no later than December 22, 2023 for rebuttal testimony. Evidentiary hearings will run from January 24, 2024 to January 26, 2024.

