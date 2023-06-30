Putnam County Commission calls for internal investigation after dog euthanized

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Commission is calling for an internal investigation of the Putnam County Animal Shelter after a dog was mistakenly euthanized.

The commission says it was made aware of an incident involving a dog on a stray hold that was euthanized earlier this week.

The commission called the situation ‘unacceptable.’

On social media the commission wrote, " Appropriate action will be taken at the conclusion of the investigation to ensure something this devastating never happens again.”

