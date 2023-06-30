Smoky conditions caused some to change plans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Smoky conditions from the Canadian wildfires continues to hang around here in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Organizations on both sides of the river experienced impacts from the unhealthy air quality.

Boys and Girls Club of Washington County Teen Coordinator Calaya Rake said the organization had to consider the children’s safety.

“On Wednesdays, we take our 5th through teens to the pool. We noticed the air quality was not very good. We had parents concerned about if we were going to our kids outside. We decided not to for obvious reason; it is very dangerous (air) quality,” said Rake.

Even though they were not able to spend much time outside this week, the club will try to make it up next week.

“We are hoping to get our kids back outside as soon as we can; maybe give them some extra time outside at the park. Next week I believe their field trip is going to the pool again anyways so they may have some extra pool time. It should be a lot of fun,” said Rake.

Rake said they had a special trip for the teens and took extra precautions to allow the kids to go.

“This past Wednesday as well, our teen group got to go on a college visit to Cleveland State University. The day we got all of our emails talking about how bad the weather conditions are in Cleveland, which are a lot worse than they were here. Our kids still went; we had our kids masked up. We wanted to make sure they could still have that awesome opportunity. They had a blast exploring the college campus. We do what we can to keep them safe,” shared Rake.

In Parkersburg, the Canadian wildfire smoke had a small impact on visitors to Blennerhassett Island according to Assistant Superintendent of Blennerhassett State Park Brent Baker.

“Surprisingly it has not. We only had one small group, it was a pre-school, that couldn’t come today because of air quality which we understand completely. The unique thing about our island is we do have the boat; the lower half has air conditioning so you can get away from that poor air quality,” said Baker

Baker said that the mansion on the island and museum on the mainland both have air conditioning for visitors as well.

As we move into Friday the air quality is expected to improve.

