Three injured in self-defense shooting incident, police say

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three people were taken to the hospital on Thursday, June 29 following a shooting, the Charleston Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of 7th Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Once on scene, officers found two people with gunshot wounds and another with a severe head injury.

All three were transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to Charleston Police, Troy Ratcliff, who suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, is in serious condition at the hospital and facing malicious wounding and wanton endangerment.

Police say Ratcliff showed up at the home along 7th Avenue and, shortly after, a physical altercation started.

Ratcliff is accused of grabbing a baseball bat and hitting another man in the head.

Police say Ratcliff is also accused of grabbing a handgun and threatening to kill the man.

According to police, the victim managed to grab the handgun away from Ratcliff and fire one round. However, as the gun was fired, a woman attempting to break up the fight was hit in the shoulder, police say.

Ratcliff was also hit in the stomach by the shot, officials reported.

After conferring with the Kanawha County Prosecutors office, it was determined the shooting was in self-defense and a criminal complaint was signed against Ratcliff.

Further information has not been released.

