Travelers already on the move for July 4th holiday

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Parkways Authority expects more than 1.3 million drivers to travel the West Virginia Turnpike through July 9.

With the holiday falling on a Tuesday, the executive director of the Parkways Authority, Jeff Miller anticipates high-volume traffic to increase Thursday with about 130,000 transactions expected by the end of the day.

In a news release, Miller said it’s usually the most traffic West Virginia roads see between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Some 600,000 people are projected to be on the roads during the 11-day period from Thursday, June 29 through July 9.

They will include Jamie Reed and her family, who stopped at the Kanawha County Turnpike stop on the drive from Pittsburgh to Guntersville, Alabama.

“We usually try and go like two maybe three times a year if we’re lucky. The fourth is a great time to visit,” Reed said. “You can go on your boat and watch the fireworks from the water and it’s just really so much fun.”

Meanwhile, the Fink family and their dog Lola left from Yipsilani, Michigan, around 6 a.m. Thursday, stopping at the turnpike’s rest area before making a final stop to visit their son stationed at Fort Liberty in North Carolina.

“We are hoping to see grandchildren, play with them, do whatever their agenda is,” Beth Fink said. “Our grandson turns one on July 3, so we’re celebrating his birthday on the third and leaving on July 4.”

They’ll see a bit less traffic on the road with only 80,000 drivers projected on the road.

Transportation officials advise planning the route early and having fares ready to avoid congestion at toll booths.

