WVSP reminds of firework codes ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

Fireworks laws
Fireworks laws(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fourth of July is approaching quickly, and the West Virginia State Police is reminding the public of the state codes that specifically pertain to the use of fireworks.

West Virginia Code 29-3E-11 states:

(a) A person may not intentionally ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks on public or private property without the express permission of the owner to do so.

(b) A person may not intentionally ignite or discharge any consumer fireworks or sparkling devices within or throw the same from a motor vehicle or building.

(c) A person may not intentionally ignite or discharge any consumer fireworks or sparkling devices into or at a motor vehicle or building, or at any person or group of people.

(d) A person may not intentionally ignite or discharge any consumer fireworks or sparkling device while the person:

(1) Is under the influence of alcohol;

(2) Is under the influence of any controlled substance;

(3) Is under the influence of any other drug; or

(4) Is under the combined influence of alcohol and any controlled substance or any other drug.

(e) A person who is less than eighteen years of age may not purchase, nor offer for sale, consumer fireworks.

(f) The provisions of this section shall be effective June 1, 2016.

