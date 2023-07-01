All lanes on Mileground Road are now open

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After years of construction work Mileground Road in Morgantown has all lanes open.

It was announced in 2018 that there would be a major project that improve the safety and traffic flow on Mileground Road. This project was part of Governor Justice’s Roads to Prosperity Plan.

Since the construction began in 2019, businesses and drivers have been affected.

“I think it discouraged some people from coming up on Mileground, but I think, in all, most businesses still did well,” Manager at ME Rental said.

He said, he’s seen some changes as the construction has dwindled down,

“It’s a lot different. The construction people were very cordial doing it. They were doing it in the time that the state allowed them to do it,” he explained.

5 News asked him if he thought there would be any more or less business, and he said he thought it would be about the same.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.