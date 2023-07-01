FIRST ALERT: More Chances for Scattered Showers and Storms this Holiday Weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This holiday weekend comes with plenty of scattered chances for severe weather which will be enhanced for tomorrow. Throughout the day today, we did see scattered showers and storms across the region, but overall we did not see much in terms of severe weather today. With the amount of travel and events going on this weekend, it is for the best that everyone stays alert with the forecast and is prepared for these possibilities. A lot of these chances are going to be scattered pop-up showers, so be sure to stick with us throughout the weekend for updates on what you can expect. Michael Moranelli has the details for the rest of tonight and what we can expect currently for tomorrow and next week.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.