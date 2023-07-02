Chances for Showers and Storms Continue into the Week

Scattered showers in store to start the week, conditions expected to improve for the Fourth of July
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have yet another day of chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. So far today, we have not seen too much of any form of precipitation, but the atmosphere is yet again favorable for the formation of thunderstorms going into the night tonight. In your First Alert Forecast, Michael Moranelli explains what all that means and what you can expect throughout the rest of the night and for the start of the week.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
Camper being towed by truck flips, shuts down lane of I-79
(L-R) William Lewis, Patrick Hillery, and David Gibson
3 men charged after pound of meth found in car in Bridgeport
fawe
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms likely this weekend
Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Work at site of future Menards in Bridgeport moving rapidly

Latest News

First Alert
FIRST ALERT: More Chances for Scattered Showers and Storms this Holiday Weekend
fawe
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms likely this weekend
First Alert Event
Hazy Conditions Continuing and First Alert Weather Event this Weekend
severe storms fawd
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible this holiday weekend