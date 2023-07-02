Local advocate shares tips for having a Plastic Free July

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action Board President Eric Engle says there’s a nationwide campaign to have a Plastic Free July.

“The effort is really just centered around this idea of of eliminating as much plastic as we can from our day-to-day lives,” Engle said.

Engle says there are a lot of ways we can reduce the amount of plastic we take in and throw out. “You can do things like eliminating plastic shampoo bottles by buying shampoo that comes in a bar, with no plastics packaging, or using soaps that come in bars in the shower with no plastics packaging instead of say bodywash in a plastic bottle.”

Other tips include using a reusable water bottle instead of buying plastic bottles and bringing your own bags when you grocery shop.

Engle says working to eliminate these plastics from our lives is important because as they pile up in landfills and the ocean, they damage the environment in more ways than one. “It not only impacts marine life, which we hear a lot about, you know, you see the videos with like a turtle with a plastic straw in its nose or something like that, or a whale with a belly full of plastic, which of course is tragic. But plastics also pick up a lot of contaminants, so the longer they’re in the environment, they pick up substances that can be toxic to all life.”

Engle says this toxicity is a big problem everywhere in the world.

“Some studies have shown it is literally raining plastic. It has entered the water cycle and it rains plastic. And plastics have been found at the highest elevations, at the deepest depths of the oceans, in the most remote parts of the artic and Antarctic. I mean, our world is covered in what they call micro or nanoplastic particles.”

Engle says reducing your own person plastic use takes one small step toward improving this widespread issue.

MOVCA has an interactive calendar on their website with more tips for reducing plastic use, as well as some events slated for the month of July.

