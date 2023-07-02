New study emphasizes importance of early-childhood development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to new research, the care given in the first years of a child’s life may be more important to their development than we realize.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF recently published an article that says a child’s first 1,000 days are critical to their health and well-being for their entire life.

“There’s nothing more important than the first 1,000 days of life for a child that’s starting with developing in the womb, and then for the first two years of life,” Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health said. “That first two years of life, you’re spending time reading with them, interacting, playing with them, holding them is so key.”

The study says that investments in early-childhood development - like maternity or paternity leave - help the child and the family thrive.

“Nothing replaces just interacting with the child, holding them,” Dr. Petri said. “There’s a clear relationship of what’s happening in the first few years of life, with later performance is your ability to do well in society.”

