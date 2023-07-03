15 roads to be paved, milled in Bridgeport

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A total of 15 roads will be paved and milled in Bridgeport over the next two weeks.

Officials say the 2023 Milling and Paving Project, which started on June 26, is expected to continue through mid-July.

The following streets will be paved over the next two weeks, weather permitting:

  • July 5-12
    • Briarwood Rd.
    • Breezewood Court
    • Conifer Dr. (Hinkle Lake Rd. to 14 Conifer Dr.)
    • Sussex Court
    • Windsor Dr.
    • Chatham Way
    • Coventry Court
  • July 7-14
    • Faris Ave.
    • Watson St.
    • Oakdale Ave.
    • Wiseman St.
    • Center Court
    • Layman Court
    • Front St. (Pennsylvania Ave. to Lawman Ave.)
    • Zappia Dr.

Officials say residents are asked to refrain from on-street parking from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Vehicles will be towed if they are parked on the street during these times, officials say.

On-street parking may resume once streets are repaved.

