2023-24 MBB coaching staff announced by Josh Eilert

4 assistants headline the group, along with 5 in the support staff.
Josh Eilert Announces WVU Coaching Staff - WDTV Sports
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Interim Head Coach Josh Eilert has announced his 2023-24 coaching staff, and it includes many with deep connections to the West Virginia basketball program.

He will have four assistants this year, including Da’Sean Butler, DerMarr Johnson, Jordan McCabe, and Alex Ruoff.

Butler joins after serving as an assistant video coordinator for the New York Knicks in 2022-23 - he is also the winningest player in WVU basketball history, collecting 107 wins with the Mountaineers from 2007-10. He is the third in WVU school history in points scored with 2,095, behind Jerry West and Hot Rod Hundley.

DerMarr Johnson continues as an assistant coach - he was just hired by the Mountaineers in January 2023, and will be an assistant for a full season this year. He played 16 years of professional basketball, and joined West Virginia after working for the University of Cincinnati.

Jordan McCabe rejoins West Virginia - he played for the Mountaineers for three years, but then transferred to UNLV. Having just finished his college career and graduated, McCabe returns with his MBA completed, and will take part in his first season as a coach with WVU. He played 94 games for WVU between 2019-21.

Alex Ruoff was a graduate assistant for WVU last year, but has been promoted this year to a full-time assistant coach for Coach Eilert. Ruoff is WVU’s all-time leader in 3-point field goals, and played 12 season of professional basketball before returning to WVU in 2022.

In the support staff, Ron Everhart leaves the coaching bench to a new role as the director of community relations and player outreach - Jay Kuntz continues as the director of player personnel/recruiting - Trent Michaels is the new director of basketball operations - Jared Kortsen stays on as the video and scouting coordinator - and Tyler Cheng remains the data statistician for the team.

