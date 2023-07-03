Air National Guard Band of the Northeast performs at Woodrow Wilson High School

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Sunday, visitors to the Woodrow Wilson High School got to participate in a musical journey across America as the “Home of the Flying Eagles” became the home of the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast.

If you missed this performance but would like to hear the band for yourself, they will have one more stop on their tour: Ripley, West Virginia on July 4th. You can follow Air National Guard Band of the Northeast on Facebook for more information

Beckley Concert Association has six more concerts planned for this season. You can find more information on those on their Facebook page or on their website.

To hear excerpts from Sunday’s performance, click play on this video.

