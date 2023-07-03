Bridgeport continues to flush dozens of hydrants, could cause water issues

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Water Department will be continuing to flush fire hydrants in dozens of areas over the next two weeks, and officials say it could cause water issues.

Employees will be flushing hydrants in the following areas of Bridgeport, weather permitting:

July 3-7 Allison Ave. Archwood Ave. Blakes Place Crestview Terrace Easy St. Edwards Way Johnson Ave. Oakwood Circle Ridgeway Dr. Sherwood Rd. Valley Dr. Ventura Dr. Village Dr. Vista Dr. Westwood Ave.

July 10-14 Briercliff Rd. Carriage Court Carriage Lane Easy St. Garden Circle Hillcrest Circle Johnson Ave. Kembery Dr. Lodgeville Rd. Oak Lane Rivendell Dr. Willow Lane Woodland Dr.



Officials say the project will be ongoing through the fall.

Officials also say it is possible, but not likely, that residents may experience discoloration or cloudy water, low pressure, or temporary loss of water service while hydrants are being flushed.

The City will not be responsible for any damage caused by discolored water, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.