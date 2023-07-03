Bridgeport continues to flush dozens of hydrants, could cause water issues

(WSAZ archives)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Water Department will be continuing to flush fire hydrants in dozens of areas over the next two weeks, and officials say it could cause water issues.

Employees will be flushing hydrants in the following areas of Bridgeport, weather permitting:

  • July 3-7
    • Allison Ave.
    • Archwood Ave.
    • Blakes Place
    • Crestview Terrace
    • Easy St.
    • Edwards Way
    • Johnson Ave.
    • Oakwood Circle
    • Ridgeway Dr.
    • Sherwood Rd.
    • Valley Dr.
    • Ventura Dr.
    • Village Dr.
    • Vista Dr.
    • Westwood Ave.
  • July 10-14
    • Briercliff Rd.
    • Carriage Court
    • Carriage Lane
    • Easy St.
    • Garden Circle
    • Hillcrest Circle
    • Johnson Ave.
    • Kembery Dr.
    • Lodgeville Rd.
    • Oak Lane
    • Rivendell Dr.
    • Willow Lane
    • Woodland Dr.

Officials say the project will be ongoing through the fall.

Officials also say it is possible, but not likely, that residents may experience discoloration or cloudy water, low pressure, or temporary loss of water service while hydrants are being flushed.

The City will not be responsible for any damage caused by discolored water, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
(L-R) William Lewis, Patrick Hillery, and David Gibson
3 men charged after pound of meth found in car in Bridgeport
An Illinois dog named Rocky broke the world record for the longest tongue on a living dog.
Dog named Rocky breaks world record for longest tongue
Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Work at site of future Menards in Bridgeport moving rapidly

Latest News

Dr. Michael Davis
HEPC approves new Fairmont State president’s contract
(storyblocks.com graphic)
15 roads to be paved, milled in Bridgeport
Michael Moranelli's Sunday Evening Forecast | July 2nd, 2023
Jack and West Virginia Batman share a moment before the parade.
West Virginia Batman makes boy’s wish a reality