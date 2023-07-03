First at 4 Forum: Debbie Harvey

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Debbie Harvey, the Executive Director of Marion County Senior Citizens Inc., joined First at 4 on Monday.

She talked about an AARP grant that Marion County Senior Citizens Inc. recently received, what equipment will be purchased with the grant money, and how to volunteer.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a woman with this loaded handgun at the security...
West Virginia woman tries to bring loaded gun onto flight, officials say
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
(L-R) William Lewis, Patrick Hillery, and David Gibson
3 men charged after pound of meth found in car in Bridgeport

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | July 3, 2023
Melanoma
WVU Medicine Health Report: How to detect Melanoma
WVU Medicine Health Report: How to detect Melanoma
FILE - A mine employee stands in the entry of the Signal Peak Energy's Bull Mountain mine in...
U.S. Dept. of Labor proposes limit on silica exposure for miners
Many officers volunteer to work overtime to account for more demand.
Local police departments prepare for Fourth of July rush