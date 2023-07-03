First at 4 Forum: Debbie Harvey

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Debbie Harvey, the Executive Director of Marion County Senior Citizens Inc., joined First at 4 on Monday.

She talked about an AARP grant that Marion County Senior Citizens Inc. recently received, what equipment will be purchased with the grant money, and how to volunteer.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.