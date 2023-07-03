HEPC approves new Fairmont State president’s contract

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Higher Education Police Commission, or HEPC, has approved the contract for Fairmont State University’s new president.

The Fairmont State University Board of Governor’s announced Dr. Michael Davis’s presidential contract had been approved during a meeting on June 29.

The approval of the contract by the HEPC is the final step in Fairmont State’s search for a new president.

“We are very pleased with the HEPC’s decision to approve Dr. Davis’ contract,” said Board of Governors Chairman Rusty Hutson. “We look forward to welcoming Dr. Davis to campus and the future of Fairmont State with him as our president.”

Davis’ contract began on July 1, and a Welcome Reception will be held on campus July 12.

“My excitement to begin my new role is matched by my sincere gratitude for this opportunity,” Dr. Michael Davis, president of Fairmont State University, said. “As a higher education administrator and teacher-mentor, it’s a joy to be at Fairmont State with its long-standing and genuine commitment to student success and community impact. Coalition-building is central to my strategic planning approach and leadership style, and I am eager to embed myself on campus and in the community. I am impressed by the momentum of dedicated faculty, staff and students in recent years, and I look forward to meeting more members of the Falcon family as well as working with community stakeholders.”

Davis comes to Fairmont State from James Madison University where he served as the Chief of Staff.

Before Davis took the helm as president, Dianna Phillips served as interim president of the university.

“The Board would like to thank Dr. Phillips for all the work she has done over the last twelve months while serving as interim President, and we look forward to Dr. Davis taking on the role of President in July,” said Board Chairman Rusty Hutson. “We have the utmost confidence in Dr. Davis and believe his background in academia and strong sense of community and relationship building will properly serve this university.”

Davis comes to Fairmont State from James Madison University where he served as the Chief of Staff.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Board of Governors votes to end Dr. Mirta Martin’s presidency at Fairmont State University (5/18/22)

Fairmont State names interim president (6/10/22)

Fairmont State BOG approves University’s Presidential Search Committee (9/19/22)

Fairmont State begins search for next president (1/16/23)

Fairmont State narrows presidential search to 12 (3/20/23)

Fairmont State names four finalists for president position (4/12/23)

Fairmont State announces president-elect (5/11/23)

Fairmont State approves new president’s contract (6/15/23)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.