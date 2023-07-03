Huntington Police respond to deadly officer-involved shooting

UPDATE 7/3/23 @ 4:20 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins has confirmed that an HPD officer fatally shot a man after an incident on 14th Street.

Chief Watkins says someone called 911 around 1:40 p.m., saying a man was threatening to shoot them and blow up a house.

“When the initial officer arrived, he encountered the suspect who refused to cooperate, threatened the officer, stating he had a gun, and he charged the officer, which resulted in our officer shooting the man,” Watkins said.

Chief Watkins says the officer rendered medical aid until EMS arrived on scene. The suspect was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.

The incident happened just a few blocks away from Marshall University’s campus, prompting the university to send a text alert to students and staff.

UPDATE 7/3/23 @ 3:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have confirmed they are on the scene Monday afternoon of an officer-involved shooting. At this time no further details have been released.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are on the scene of an incident that was reported as shots being fired.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the call came in around 2 p.m. Monday in the area of the 400 block of 14th Street.

Huntington Police and West Virginia State Police are on scene.

At this time there is no word on if anyone was injured.

