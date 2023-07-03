Local high schools recognized for exceeding standards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Board of Education, the West Virginia Department of Education, the Harrison County Board of Education, and Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler recently recognized five high schools for exceeding standards.

The schools received the “Exceeds Standards” distinction by exceeding standards in one or more of the following 2022 Balanced Scoreboard Indicators:

English Language Arts (ELA) Achievement

ELA Progress

Mathematics Achievement

Mathematics Progress

Graduation Rate 4-Year

Graduation Rate 5-Year

On-Track to Graduation

Post-Secondary Achievement

The following schools were recently recognized at a Harrison County Board of Education meeting:

Bridgeport High School

Liberty High School

South Harrison High School

Lincoln High School

Robert C. Byrd High School

