Local high schools recognized for exceeding standards
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Board of Education, the West Virginia Department of Education, the Harrison County Board of Education, and Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler recently recognized five high schools for exceeding standards.
The schools received the “Exceeds Standards” distinction by exceeding standards in one or more of the following 2022 Balanced Scoreboard Indicators:
- English Language Arts (ELA) Achievement
- ELA Progress
- Mathematics Achievement
- Mathematics Progress
- Graduation Rate 4-Year
- Graduation Rate 5-Year
- On-Track to Graduation
- Post-Secondary Achievement
The following schools were recently recognized at a Harrison County Board of Education meeting:
- Bridgeport High School
- Liberty High School
- South Harrison High School
- Lincoln High School
- Robert C. Byrd High School
