Local police departments prepare for Fourth of July rush

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While the Fourth of July weekend means food, fun and family for most Americans, it can be overwhelming for first responders who are facing one of their busiest days of the year.

Between injuries and noise complaints, police and fire departments can experience double or triple their typical call volume. Most of those calls come from people who report hearing gunshots when they are likely hearing fireworks.

This increase means officers, like Patrolman Elijah Helsley with the Clarksburg Police Department, volunteer to work overtime in response to the higher demand.

“Typically we put out an extra patrol request and overtime where officers sign up, so there’s usually anywhere between 5 to 10 officers usually out at one time during the Fourth of July because that’s how many calls we take. Call volume is basically doubled,” says Helsley.

While locals are encouraged to call 911 if an emergency occurs, there are steps you can take to prevent dangerous situations with fireworks in the first place.

First, make sure children are at least 50 feet away from fireworks at all times. One adult should light each firework, and distance themselves in a timely manner.

Next, keep water nearby at all times. Use a source that is easy to access like a bucket of water or a garden hose. After each firework goes off, give it some time to ensure it is done firing, then soak the firework in water.

Lastly, be sure to check local ordinances regarding fireworks. Some locales, including Clarksburg, have restrictions on how late fireworks can be set off.

