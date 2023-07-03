Local police departments prepare for Fourth of July rush

Emergency call volume often doubles over the holiday weekend
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While the Fourth of July weekend means food, fun and family for most Americans, it can be overwhelming for first responders who are facing one of their busiest days of the year.

Between injuries and noise complaints, police and fire departments can experience double or triple their typical call volume. Most of those calls come from people who report hearing gunshots when they are likely hearing fireworks.

This increase means officers, like Patrolman Elijah Helsley with the Clarksburg Police Department, volunteer to work overtime in response to the higher demand.

“Typically we put out an extra patrol request and overtime where officers sign up, so there’s usually anywhere between 5 to 10 officers usually out at one time during the Fourth of July because that’s how many calls we take. Call volume is basically doubled,” says Helsley.

While locals are encouraged to call 911 if an emergency occurs, there are steps you can take to prevent dangerous situations with fireworks in the first place.

First, make sure children are at least 50 feet away from fireworks at all times. One adult should light each firework, and distance themselves in a timely manner.

Next, keep water nearby at all times. Use a source that is easy to access like a bucket of water or a garden hose. After each firework goes off, give it some time to ensure it is done firing, then soak the firework in water.

Lastly, be sure to check local ordinances regarding fireworks. Some locales, including Clarksburg, have restrictions on how late fireworks can be set off.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a woman with this loaded handgun at the security...
West Virginia woman tries to bring loaded gun onto flight, officials say
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
(L-R) William Lewis, Patrick Hillery, and David Gibson
3 men charged after pound of meth found in car in Bridgeport

Latest News

Melanoma
WVU Medicine Health Report: How to detect Melanoma
WVU Medicine Health Report: How to detect Melanoma
FILE - A mine employee stands in the entry of the Signal Peak Energy's Bull Mountain mine in...
U.S. Dept. of Labor proposes limit on silica exposure for miners
U.S. Dept. of Labor proposes limits on silica exposure in mines