Man dies after diving into shallow part of Texas lake

Police said a man dove from a 40-foot embankment into a part of Lake Gladewater that was only around four feet deep and died from his injuries.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Police say a man died after he dove headfirst from a 40-foot embankment into a part of a Texas lake that was only around 4 feet deep.

According to Gladewater Chief of Police Gordon Freeman, dispatch received a 911 call around 4:20 p.m. Saturday about an unresponsive man at Lake Gladewater. Emergency services responded and started lifesaving measures, KLTV reports.

About seven witnesses told first responders that the 34-year-old man dove from an embankment approximately 40 feet high into a pool of water that was about 4 feet deep. The incident took place off the main lake at an area where people go and swim that is surrounded by tall embankments, shallow water and a rocky bottom.

Police say witnesses that saw the victim dive into the water helped pull him out and began to render aid. First responders worked diligently to resuscitate the victim, but he succumbed due to the severity of his injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident, Freeman said.

Upshur County Justice of the Peace Wyone Manes was notified, and she responded and held the inquest. Next of kin were also notified.

